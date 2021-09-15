In advance of GLOW-area merger, Arc offering job fair

Press release:

The Arc New York chapters serving the GLOW region invite Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, and Wyoming County residents to “Grow with GLOW” and discover the rewards of a career as a Direct Support Professional. Soon to be named Arc GLOW under a pending merger, Arc of Genesee Orleans and The Arc Livingston-Wyoming are participating in a statewide job fair on September 23 in Batavia and Mount Morris. “The coordinated effort highlights the flexible, meaningful and rewarding positions available, supporting people with intellectual/developmental disabilities in their homes and day programs across our four counties,” said Martin Miskell, Arc GLOW Executive Director. Direct Support Professionals provide integral support to individuals, such as assisting with communication, providing on-the-job coaching, and helping with daily living needs. DSP team members play a critical role in helping ensure that individuals with disabilities can fully participate in their communities. “This is work that matters, work that is meaningful and it’s the opportunity to feel proud of the difference DSPs make in the lives of individuals we serve. It’s a true calling to care,” the Executive Director said. Arc GLOW Director of Human Resources, Christa Hartigan, says new Direct Support Professional team members can expect flexibility and the opportunity to advance. “We offer stability and a generous benefits package,” she said, adding, “If you have been wondering what’s next, it’s time to find your future and grow with Arc GLOW as a Direct Support Professional.” The September 23 Job Fairs scheduled in Genesee and Livingston Counties will be held at the following locations and times: Arc Community Center, 38 Woodrow Road, Batavia from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Arc Admin. Building, 18 Main Street, Mount Morris from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Direct Support Spotlight

Oakfield native, Kristen Ace first started working at Arc after college and returned in 2018 as a Relief Direct Support Professional in residential. She now works full time at Arc’s Day Habilitation Center in Elba as a Day Habilitation Specialist, and describes her job as very rewarding. “I love what I do and I love being here to help, advocate and teach. I go home happy, knowing that I’ve made a difference and look forward to going in tomorrow. I smile knowing the ladies I work with had a great day,” Kristen said. “I’m glad I decided to come back to the Arc and begin my career!”

Jessica Stevens, an Arc staff from Leicester is the Assistant Site Supervisor at Arc’s Warren IRA residence in Warsaw. According to Jessica, she enjoys finding all the good about the individuals she serves in the residential program. “I get to learn about their past, their dreams and goals and what’s helped mold them into the person they are today,” she said, adding “Assisting people out of rough patches, reminding them of all they are, and making my guys laugh is definitely a favorite part of my job.” Jessica’s career at Arc began in the Day Habilitation program. During the height of the pandemic, she picked up extra shifts in the residential department, and transferred there when she realized how much the enjoyed it. “Remember, this is work that matters and an opportunity to make a positive influence on the lives of others,” Executive Director Martin Miskell said. “Please plan to attend one of our job fairs on September 23!”

Submitted Photos. Top photo: Jessica and Joe at his Arc home in Warsaw. According to Jessica, she loves to learn about the individuals she serves and help them plan for their future.

Stephanie and Arc’s Kristen Ace show off a completed puzzle. Kristen says knowing she makes a difference each day in the lives of others is an amazing feeling.