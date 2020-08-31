Increase in demand, Hurricane Laura push up gas prices

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.23, up 4 cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.58. The New York State average is $2.29 – up 4 cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.77.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.24 (up 2 cents since last week)

Buffalo -- $2.26 (up 9 cents since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.23 (up 5 cents since last week)

Rochester -- $2.28 (up 7 cents since last week)

Rome -- $2.33 (up 3 cents since last week)

Syracuse -- $2.24 (up 7 cents since last week)

Watertown -- $2.34 (up 6 cents since last week)

Since our last press release alert on the impact of Hurricane Laura on gas prices, the national arrive increased by 4 cents. This jump can be attributed to both an increase in demand and Hurricane Laura. This increase in national pump prices has reached our local areas as we see a jump in prices locally.