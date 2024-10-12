Independent Living hosts 'Meet the Candidates' session October 22

Press Release:

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) is holding a FREE “MEET THE CANDIDATES” DAY. In order to make an informed decision, voters need to learn more about those running. So, whatever your political views, this is YOUR year to get involved!

The event is to take place on Tuesday October 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., in ILGR’s Conference Room at 319 West Main Street in the Crickler Executive Business Center, Batavia. As seating is limited, people can also attend over the Zoom Meeting platform online.

To get the Zoom link, or more information about the event, RSVP with Cathy DeMare at 585-815-8501, extension 400. It will be also accessible via a live stream on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ILGR14020 and WNYIL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/user/WNYIL.

Candidates invited to participate appearing on the November ballot include those running for U.S. President and Vice President; U. S. Senator; State Supreme Court Justice, State Senate, District 57; State Assembly, District 139; Congressional Representative in District 24; Genesee County Sheriff, Treasurer, Coroner; local offices in a couple dozen towns.

If an attendee wishes to be familiar with the “hot” disability issues, sheets of suggested questions will be provided; but participants are encouraged to ask about public concerns that are close to them. The building is fully disability accessible.

The Western New York Independent Living, Inc. family of agencies offer an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.