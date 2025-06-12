Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge now accepting bids for haying program

Press Release:

Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge will offer for bid 85 acres of grassland hay in two fields, each 50 and 35 acres. The Refuge annually provides approximately 1100 acres of grassland habitat for migratory birds and resident wildlife. Active management of these grasslands is necessary to provide the highest quality nesting and migration habitat.

The Refuge haying program helps in this management process by reducing encroachment of broadleaf weeds and shrubs.

Hay will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, with the highest bid per field. Sealed bids will be accepted until close of business (COB) on Thursday, July 3.

An official Bid Sheet, available from the Refuge headquarters, is required to make a bid. Completed Bid Sheets can be mailed to the Refuge headquarters at 1101 Casey Road, Basom, and must contain all the information requested.

If you have any questions about the haying program or would like to see the fields, please call Paul Hess at 585-948-5445 ext. 7032.

Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge is located midway between Rochester and Buffalo, and is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.