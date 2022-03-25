Jacobs announces return of Capitol tours

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) is announcing that constituents will once again be able to schedule tours of the White House and the Capitol Building.

“For two years, the Capitol Building and the White House have been closed to the people, today I am happy to announce that these restrictions are being lifted, and constituents can once again schedule tours,” Jacobs said. “I urge any constituents who would like to schedule a tour for either the Capitol or the White House to reach out to my office and we would be happy to assist you in making those appointments!”

The Capitol will reopen for tours starting March 28th, 2022. Each week, Jacobs’ office is limited to one U.S. Capitol tour of up to fifteen people. This weekly tour will occur on a weekday between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM. Tours will likely be comprised of multiple groups to maximize the number of constituents who can receive a tour, so expect the day and time of tours to change from week to week. U.S. Capitol tours should be requested at least two weeks before your desired tour date.

Additionally, tours of the White House will resume on April 15, 2022. These tours are available on Fridays and Saturdays between 8:00 AM and 12:30 PM. White House tours must be requested at least 21 days prior to the requested tour date.

Any constituent seeking to schedule a tour should contact Jacobs’ Washington, D.C. office at https://jacobs.house.gov/services/tours-and-tickets