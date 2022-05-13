Jacobs praises officers during National Police Week

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) released the following statement in recognition of National Police Week.

“Each day, law enforcement officers serve our communities, not knowing if they will return home that night. Each day, these brave men and women selflessly serve and put themselves in harm's way to keep others safe.

"Our nation cannot survive without the dedication and courage of our law enforcement officers. We have a duty in Congress to ensure they have every resource available to not only keep us safe but to do their jobs safely and return home to their families as well.

“I am proud to stand with our law enforcement officers. This National Police Week please join me in thanking those who keep us safe and honoring those officers who have fallen in the line of duty.

“May God bless our law enforcement officers.