Jacobs signs discharge petition to save American small businesses

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) signed a discharge petition yesterday to force a vote on H.R. 8265, a bill that would release the over $130 billion in unspent Paycheck Protection Program funds currently available.

“American small businesses are facing unprecedented challenges, and we have an excellent opportunity to deliver them critical aid now," Jacobs said. "The success of the Paycheck Protection Program cannot be disputed, so the fact that this bill has been used as a pawn in partisan games is an appalling disservice to the American people.

"I was proud to cosponsor H.R. 8265, and I am proud to sign this discharge petition and join my colleagues to support American small businesses. I urge my colleagues on the other side of the aisle to sign this petition to help us get this critical funding to our small businesses and main streets."