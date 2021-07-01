Jacobs supports resolution condemning Chinese Communist Party

Press release:

Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) has cosponsored a resolution condemning the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for 100 years of human rights violations and atrocities.

“For a century, the Chinese Communist Party has committed atrocities against millions of civilians without recourse,” Jacobs said. “From massacres, torture, and repression committed at the direction of Mao Zedong and continuing today with the enslavement, forced labor, and genocide of the Uyghur People in Xinjiang -- the Chinese Communist Party is one of the most prolific abusers of human rights.

Today, July 1st, 2021, marks the 100th Anniversary of the creation of the Chinese Communist Party. On this anniversary, the resolution Jacobs cosponsored (H.Res. 500) specifically:

Condemns the Chinese Communist Party for 100 years of gross violations of human rights.

Supports the inherent right of the Chinese people to self-determination and free political expression independent of one-party rule.

Calls on the Government of the United States and like-minded allies and partners to support human rights in the People’s Republican of China.

Looks forward to the day the Chinese Communist Party no longer exists.

“The Chinese Communist Party represents the greatest threat to their own people, and one of the greatest to the global community as a whole,” Jacobs said. “I condemn their ongoing persecution of the Uyghur people in the strongest possible terms and will continue to work with my colleagues to hold the CCP accountable.”