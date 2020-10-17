Jankowski pens letter of endorsement for Sheron's bid for reelection

Genesee County Sheriff Sheron is proud to announce the endorsement from Eugene Jankowski Jr., retired City of Batavia Police Lieutenant and current president of the Batavia City Council.

Letter of Endorsement for Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr.

As a retired Police Lieutenant from the City o fBatavia Police Department, I officially endorse William Sheron Jr. for the Office of Genesee County Sheriff.

I've worked with William Sheron Jr. most of his 43 years of law enforcement service. We both started our law enforcement careers at the Genesee County Sheriff's Office as new employees. Later on we worked together as law enforcement supervisors in neighboring departments. The present day finds us working together, once again, Bill as Sheriff and I as a Batavia City Council member, providing public safety services for the City of Batavia and Genesee County.

I know Sheriff Sheron is a strong supporter of the U.S. Constitution and will enforce the laws fairly without bias. In these uncertain times, we need a Sheriff with knowledge, integrity, experience, transparency, and strong leadership. It's for those reasons I endorse William Sheron Jr. as the most-qualified person to serve as Sheriff of Genesee County.

Respectfully,

Eugene Jankowski Jr.

Lieutenant, City of Batavia Police Dept. (ret.)