Join ‘We’ve Only Just Begun’ senior luncheon for the first meeting of the 2025 season April 15

Press Release:

The first “We’ve Only Just Begun” Sr. Luncheon of the 2025 season will be Tuesday, April 15 at the South Alabama Firehall located at 2230 Judge Road, Oakfield. Lunch will be promptly served at 11:45 am.

Both guest speakers at the meeting will be from the Genesee County Economic Development Center. Chris Suozzi, Executive Vice President of Business & Workforce Development, and Mark Masse, President and CEO. They will be discussing what their organization does in the County; STAMP project in Alabama, Youth programs, etc.

Come and bring your favorite dish-to-pass OR make a donation at the door! Enjoy lunch and an afternoon with old and new friends. Open to the public. Contact LaNora Thompson at 630-888-8966 for more information.