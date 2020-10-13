Krzemien announces endorsement by UAW

Press release from David Krzemien:

I am honored that the UAW (United Auto Workers) Union, Region 9 has endorsed my campaign for Genesee County Sheriff! Throughout my careers I have been involved in unions. Looking out for and protecting the interests of others is something I take great pride in. We need to support American made and locally owned businesses, together we are stronger!

Text of the letter:

Dear David:

We are pleased to inform you the Western New York Community Action Program (CAP) Council, UAW Region 9, has endorsed you candidacy in this year's election for Sheriff of Genesee County.

Enclosed is the UAW's Union-Built, American-Made, vehicle guide for 2020. Please consider this list when purchasing your next vehicle.

Good luck for a successful campaign, and we look forward to helping you win on Election Day! If you have any questions, please call our office at (716) 632-1540.

Sincerely,

Jeff Binz, Director UAW Region 9

Tom Ashton Asst. Director UAW Region 9

Ed Balukas, National Cap Rep. UAW Region 9

Wence Valetin III, Chairperson WNY CAP, UAW Region 9