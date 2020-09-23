Local Matters

September 23, 2020 - 10:25am

Krzemien releases statement responding to coverage of his prior employment

posted by Press Release in David Krzemien, Sheriff's Office, news.

Press release:

Genesee County Sheriff’s Candidate, David Krzemien, released the following statement regarding his professional history. 

“As a candidate for Genesee County Sheriff, I expect my experience and past actions to be reviewed, as they should be. I do not take my candidacy or the responsibility of the office of Sheriff lightly. My work experience is not something I shy away from, as I have done my best to protect the communities that entrusted me with such a duty,” said Krzemien.

“To date, I have never had any disciplinary actions and passed multiple background investigations throughout my career. I welcomed the opportunity to speak with The Batavian about my time at the Niagara Frontier Transit Authority (NFTA) and the Village of Blasdell Police Department, as my history is easy to defend. I truly have nothing to hide."

“We should hold our leaders accountable, and I am ready to answer questions about my career and, more importantly, my vision for our county,” said Krzemien. 

For more information and ways to contact me, visit my website at www.krzemienforsheriff.com/ 

Previously: Candidate for Genesee sheriff responds to allegations pertaining to previous employment

