September 21, 2020 - 3:51pm

Late SPJ Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be honored tomorrow evening outside Old Courthouse

posted by Press Release in city of batavia, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, news, women's rights, gender equality, LGBTQ.

From Erica O'Donnell:

Join us on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. to honor the memory and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg around the Old Courthouse, 7 Main St. Batavia.

Please wear warm clothes, a mask, and practice responsible social distancing.

We will have some candles available, but you may bring your own.

We are honored to have remarks by Judge Amy Martoche, candidate for NYS Supreme Court, Diana Kastenbaum, and other local women.

We will also have a Hebrew Benediction by Hiram Kasten.

All are welcome to attend.

