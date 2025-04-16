Le Roy Ambulance Service secures $350,000 grant for critical vehicle upgrades

Press Release:

Le Roy Ambulance Service is proud to announce it has been awarded a grant from the New York State Dormitory Authority, enabling the purchase of two new emergency vehicles to strengthen our ability to serve the community. The grant, valued at approximately $350,000, fully reimburses the cost of the vehicles with no expense to the organization.

This funding supported the acquisition of a 2023 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor First Response Vehicle - commonly referred to as a “flycar” - which replaces our 2010 Chevy Suburban. After 15 years of reliable service, the Suburban has made way for this modern upgrade, ensuring our team is equipped with the latest technology for rapid response. We officially placed the new flycar into service on April 10.

The grant also covers the purchase of a new ambulance - an exact match to our 2023 Chevy Ambulance, which was funded entirely through local fundraising efforts. This new vehicle will replace our 2018 Ford Ambulance, which has already logged over 100,000 miles. These fleet upgrades are essential to maintaining the safety, reliability, and efficiency of our operations as we continue providing exceptional emergency medical care. While ambulances take longer to produce, we are hopeful to take delivery later this year.

Between this generous grant and our recent fundraising success, we anticipate being free from monthly vehicle payments for the next 5 to 10 years. This financial flexibility will allow us to redirect limited funding toward other critical operational and capital needs - a tremendous advantage for the sustainability of our service.