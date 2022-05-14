Local Matters

May 14, 2022 - 8:00am

Le Roy, Notre Dame, Attica, and Batavia via for Rotary baseball crown at Dwyer today

posted by Press Release in baseball, sports, Batavia Rotary Club.

Press release:

The Annual Batavia Rotary Club High School Tournament will take place today at Dwyer Stadium.

Le Roy will play Notre Dame in the first game at 10 a.m., followed by Attica vs. Batavia at 1 p.m. The consolation game is scheduled for 4 p.m. with the championship game played under the lights starting at 7 p.m.

Admission is $5 for an adult all-day pass and $3 for a student or senior all-day pass.  All proceeds from the tournament will help benefit Batavia Rotary Club charities.

