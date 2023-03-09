LeRoy Wrestling Club produces Back-to-Back Champions

Press Release:

On March 8, 2023, the LeRoy Wrestling Club won the Greater Rochester Youth Wrestling League Championship (GRYWL) for the second year in a row. The LeRoy Knights avenged two regular season losses to keep the cup in LeRoy. In a tough semi-final bout against HFL, the Knights came back from a deficit to win 33-32. The Knights beat a tough Hilton team in the Championship bout 44-28 to maintain their champion status.