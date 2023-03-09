Local Matters

March 9, 2023 - 6:29pm

LeRoy Wrestling Club produces Back-to-Back Champions

posted by Press Release in news, Le Roy Wrestling Club.

Press Release:

On March 8, 2023, the LeRoy Wrestling Club won the Greater Rochester Youth Wrestling League Championship (GRYWL) for the second year in a row.  The LeRoy Knights avenged two regular season losses to keep the cup in LeRoy.  In a tough semi-final bout against HFL, the Knights came back from a deficit to win 33-32.  The Knights beat a tough Hilton team in the Championship bout 44-28 to maintain their champion status.

 

Submitted photos of Head Coaches John Lauricella and Troy Ireland and Assistant Coaches Cory Beardsley, Rob Stiles and Matt Wojtaszczyk, and Le Roy student athletes.

