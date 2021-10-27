Liberty Pumps celebrates newest expansion

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) joined state and local partners in celebrating the latest expansion by Liberty Pumps at a groundbreaking event today.

Liberty Pumps hosted the celebration at the site of their upcoming Materials Center. The 107,00 square-foot expansion is anticipated to support 30 additional jobs at the family- and employee-owned manufacturer.

“We’re excited to begin another project that will benefit our approximately 300 employees, and add to our presence in Genesee County,” said Charlie Cook, CEO and Chairman of Liberty Pumps. “This project will relieve congestion in our current structure and free up much-needed manufacturing space for large pump systems. That’s become a significant part of our business, and we’re pleased to better support our customers with this addition.”

The addition to Liberty Pumps’ facilities, 7000 Apple Tree Avenue, continues the company’s growth in Genesee County. Since opening in 1965, Liberty Pumps has become a leading manufacturer of sump, effluent, and sewage pumps and systems for residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial applications.

The project breaking ground will be the third expansion by Liberty Pumps since 2000 at Apple Tree Acres, a 185-acre business park developed by the GCEDC.

Upon completion, Liberty Pumps will have approximately 350,000 square feet of facilities at Apple Tree Acres.

"With each expansion and investment, Liberty Pumps has shown a path to grow our economy, reward our talented workforce, and support our community," said GCEDC President & CEO Steve Hyde. "We're excited that another milestone is fast approaching. This groundbreaking celebration is just the start of more great activity in Bergen and at Apple Tree Acres. We thank Liberty Pumps for leading the way."