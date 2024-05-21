Lifesaving system donated to Town of Alabama fire department

Press Release:

The town of Alabama Volunteer Fire Department announced the arrival of a donated LUCAS Chest Compression System Product.

The Woodward Family of Oakfield donated the equipment in memory of their Husband and Father Michael Woodward, a lifetime resident who was known for his philanthropy and leadership in many different organizations. As stated in his obituary; “Big Mike/Woody’ went to the great duck blind in the sky on July 11, 2023.”

The LUCAS Chest Compression System, designed and developed by the Swedish company Jolife, is a pneumatic chest compression tool that delivers CPR to a patient while maintaining a fixed and steady rate of compression. It allows EMTs to focus on other lifesaving efforts while Lucas handles the CPR.

Founded in the year 1947, the Alabama Volunteer Fire Department is a 100% volunteer, non-profit Fire Department with a primary response area that includes but is not limited to: The Town of Alabama, Basom, the Tonawanda Indian Reservation, the Iroquois Wildlife Refuge, as well as mutual aid response provided to our surrounding communities. Annually, we respond to over 350 calls for service across our response area.

Community contributions are crucial to sustaining and growing our exceptionally busy volunteer organization, which comprises highly trained and dedicated members.

The fire department will be hosting a dedication ceremony on June 29 at 10 a.m. with refreshments after. The Fire Department Recreation Hall is located at 2230 Judge Rd in the Town of Alabama. Local Government Dignitaries, State Government Dignitaries, and local Fire Departments are invited and encouraged to attend.