Local 4-H members win awards at state Dairy Bowl Contest

Press release:

Genesee County 4-H members Bing Zuber and Ian Keberle competed at the New York State 4-H Dairy Bowl Contest at Cornell University on September 11th. Bing Zuber placed 8th in the Junior Division and Ian Keberle placed 8th in the Senior Division.

The contest was held in a quiz bowl format and tested youth’s knowledge of dairy cattle, environmental stewardship, nutrition and the dairy industry. Youth qualified to participate in the event by scoring well in their 4-H regional competition.

The Genesee County 4-H Program is a youth development program for youth ages 5-18. New 4-H youth members, adult volunteers and clubs are always welcome. For information about how to join the Genesee County 4-H Program, please contact the 4-H Office at [email protected] or (585) 343-3040 ext. 131. Enrollment information is available on our website at http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/4-h-youth-development/how-to-join-4-h