Local 4-Hers pick up state awards in hippology and horse judging

Press release:

Genesee County 4-H members Eva Rhoads and Alexandria Tarbell competed at the New York State 4-H Hippology and Horse Judging Contest at the Cortland Fairgrounds on September 11th. As a team, they placed 2nd overall. Individually in the Senior Division of the Hippology contest, Alexandria Tarbell placed 4th and Eva Rhoads placed 9th.

The 4-H Hippology Contest is an opportunity for youth to demonstrate their knowledge of equine science. The contest consisted of written questions, identification stations, horse judging and a team problem. Youth qualified to participate in the event by scoring well in their 4-H regional competition.

