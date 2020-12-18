Main St. Pizza Co. once again steps up to help GC CASA for Children, despite hit from COVID-19

Submitted photo and press release:

When so many small businesses are taking a hit this year due to COVID-19, it hasn’t stopped Main St. Pizza owner Vic Marchese from continuing to give to others in need.

He has generously helped Genesee County CASA for Children by once again donating “Main St. For a Year” to their organization.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates and is a nonprofit that advocates for abused and neglected children involved in the family court/child welfare system. CASA typically uses this donation as a grand prize for their annual CASAblanca Casino night at Terry Hills.

However, like so many other programs, CASA was unable to have any in person fundraisers this year. In order to continue raising funds, they decided to put Marchese’s generosity to good use by holding a raffle for the grand prize.

A total of 275 tickets were purchased for $5 each. This first time raffle was such a huge success that tickets sold out in only a week!

A live drawing was held on CASA’s Facebook page, and Patricia Wormley, of Batavia, was drawn as the lucky winner of 26 large pizzas and 26 spaghetti dinners for two.

CASA for Children would, once again, like to thank Vic Marchese for his kindness and unwavering support.

Photo, owner of Main St. Pizza Vic Marchese and prize winner, Patricia Wormley, of Batavia.