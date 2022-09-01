Master Gardners host annual Fall Garden Gala on Sept. 17

Press release:

Save the date! Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the Genesee County Master Gardeners will be hosting their annual Fall Garden Gala at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, 420 East Main Street in Batavia.

This plant sale features hardy garden perennials, most grown by Master Gardeners. Fall is a good time to plant many perennials as there is still time for them to grow a strong root system before winter. An interesting selection of house plants will also be available for sale.

Don’t forget to stop inside for the Basket Auction. You never know what treasures may appear, including unique garden art. The Basket Auction drawing will begin at 12:30 pm.

Learn how to artfully arrange flowers fresh from the garden as talented Master Gardeners create arrangements and bouquets right before your eyes! These beautiful flower arrangements will be available for sale.

The Master Gardener Helpline will be open to answer your gardening questions. Not sure what your garden pH is? Bring in a soil sample for FREE pH testing.

Don’t miss your chance to pick up some great plants at great prices. Arrive at 10 am for the best plant selection. No early birds please.

Proceeds from the sale benefit the educational outreach of the Genesee County Master Gardener Program.

For more information contact Jan Beglinger at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, (585) 343-3040, ext. 132, or stop by the Extension office at 420 East Main Street in Batavia. Visit our website at: http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/events for more information. Like us on our Facebook page for Gala and other Master Gardener program updates: https://www.facebook.com/CCEofGenesee.

