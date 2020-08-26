Monday's GLOW YMCA Golf Outing raises more than $10,000 for families to enjoy Y programs and services

Submitted photo and press release:

The GLOW YMCA Golf Outing was held Monday, Aug. 24th at the Terry Hill’s Golf Club in Batavia.

The event was a tremendous success in raising more than $10,000 to go toward financial aid scholarships for families in the GLOW Region who wish to participate in YMCA programs or services.

The winning foursome, from the Rochester-based architecture, engineering and planning firm of Clark Patterson Lee, was: Rick Henry, Steve Tanner, John Riter and John Harrower -- shooting a 13 under par 59 in the scramble event.

This years’ sponsors were Clark Patterson Lee, Five Star Bank, Freed Maxick, LaBella, Marchese Computers, Ciurzynski Consulting, Manning Squires Hennig, Bank of Castile Tompkins Insurance, Rochester Regional Hospital UMMC, Precor Fitness, Crickler Vending, Barclay & Damon, Kiwanis Club of Warsaw, Merrill Lynch, Tracy Ford, Genesee Patrons, Wendt Propane and Oil, and Turnbull Heating and Cooling.

Special thanks to all these vendors and supporters of the GLOW YMCA as well the golfers and Terry Hill’s staff.