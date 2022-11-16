Local Matters

November 16, 2022 - 4:45pm

Morganville United Church of Christ hosting Christmas Hymn Sing-Along on Dec. 4

posted by Press Release in morganville united church of christ, Stafford, news, Christmas.

hymn_sing_2022.jpg

Press release:

The Morganville United Church of Christ, 8466 Morganville Road, Stafford, is hosting a Christmas Hymn Sing on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m.

The public is invited. 

We will have an organ accompanist to lead us through some of the old, familiar hymns we love to sing.  A light soup and dessert supper will be held after in a former one-room schoolhouse.  It’s a great opportunity to invite a friend to join you. 

Submitted photo: Gracia Leavy, Cheryl Hale, Marianne Garigen and organist Carin Wade.

