Muckdogs announce 5 more signings for the 2025 roster

Press Release:

The Batavia Muckdogs are excited to announce their next five signings of the 2025 season. OF – Luke Daddona, INF -Justin Espinal, INF – Blake Ewing, C – Cooper Fesh, and Former 2022 West Division Champion Muckdog & Media Native SS – Bryan Fry join the Dogs this summer at Dwyer stadium.

Luke Daddona is a 5’11 redshirt freshman outfielder from Middlebury, Connecticut. In high school, Luke was a standout dual-sport athlete, serving as captain for both the baseball and football teams. As a senior, he played a key role in helping the Crusaders secure the Naugatuck Valley League title.

Justin Espinal is a 6’3 senior infielder at Thomas Jefferson University and returning for his third season with the Batavia Muckdogs. Last season with the Muckdogs, Espinal batted .253 over 26 games, providing steady defense and a solid presence at the plate.

Blake Ewing is a 6’2 freshman infielder from Columbus, Ohio attending Point Park University. A left-handed hitter and right-handed thrower, brings a strong presence to the field. He recorded his first collegiate career RBI on March 15 versus Davis & Elkins College.

Cooper Fesh is a 6’1 sophomore catcher at Keystone College, hailing from Bethal, Connecticut. A dependable presence behind the plate, he finished last season with an impressive .319 batting average while recording 214 putouts.

Bryan Fry is a 6’1 senior shortstop from Medina, currently attending SUNY Brockport. A transfer from the University of Toledo, he has continued to develop his game at the collegiate level. In 2022 he played for the Batavia Muckdogs, where he appeared in 41 games and posted an impressive .345 batting average.

Opening Day is Saturday May 31 at 6:30 p.m. vs the Elmira Pioneers with free post-game fireworks. If you are someone you know has interest in sponsoring the Muckdogs, season ticket information, hosting a group event or picnic please contact General Manager Marc Witt (mwitt.canusa@gmail.com). The Muckdogs full schedule is available online at www.canusamuckdogs.com.