Muckdogs announce five more new signings for the 2025 roster

Press Release:

The Batavia Muckdogs are excited to announce their next five signings for the 2025 season.

Some new faces join the Muckdogs as well as some local western NY talent. 1B – Connor Gibbs, LHP -Evin Hollandsworth, OF & Lockport Native – Brayden Hy, INF – Jackson Inman & INF – Grady Lacourciere join the Dogs this summer at Dwyer Stadium.

Connor Gibbs is a 6’3 first baseman from Helena, AL, currently playing at Bevill State Community College. A consistent presence at the plate, Connor delivered an impressive .316 batting average last season across 48 games and 155 at-bats.

Evin Hollandsworth is a 6’2 freshman pitcher at Saddleback College from Dana Point, CA. Before committing to baseball full-time, Evin was a standout dual-sport athlete while attending Dona Hill High School, excelling in both football and baseball.

Brayden Hy is a 5’9 freshman outfielder from Lockport, currently playing at Canisius University. Before joining the Golden Griffins, he was a standout player at Royalton Hartland High School, where he posted an impressive .417 batting average, recorded 108 hits, including 9 home runs, and 94 RBIs.

Jackson Inman is a 6’1 freshman infielder from Damascus, MD, making a strong impact in his debut collegiate season. He is currently hitting .346 on the season while adding power with three home runs with 25 RBIs.

Grady Lacourciere is a 6’2 freshman infielder from Lyme, CT, attending Hofstra University where he has started pitching. Bringing an impressive high school resume to the collegiate level, a standout athlete at Lyme-Old Lyme High School, he played four years of baseball and two years of football, showcasing his versatility and athleticism.

Opening Day is Saturday May 31 at 6:30 p.m. vs the Elmira Pioneers with free post-game fireworks. If you are someone you know has interest in sponsoring the Muckdogs, season ticket information, hosting a group event or picnic please contact General Manager Marc Witt (mwitt.canusa@gmail.com). The Muckdogs full schedule is available online at www.canusamuckdogs.com.