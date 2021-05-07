Muckdogs hire assistant general manager and head groundskeeper
The Batavia Muckdogs are proud to announce the newest additions to the organization, Assistant General Manager Tyler Benenati and Head Groundskeeper Larry Hale!
Benenati (left inset photo) will assist Marc Witt, General Manager of CAN-USA, in the Muckdogs' first season as a part of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL).
A native of New Paltz, Benenati attended SUNY Cortland, where he studied Sports Management. In his senior year at Cortland, Benenati met Witt for the first time when Witt was a guest speaker in his Sports Management class.
They continued to stay in touch, and before Benenati graduated from Cortland in May of last year, he was offered an internship with CAN-USA down in Elmira.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Benenati didn’t have a “normal” summer with the Pioneers due to a canceled season in the PGCBL, but he still gained valuable experience. CAN-USA made it a priority to be involved in the Elmira community as much as possible, so they hosted youth camps at Dunn Field and allowed high school and travel teams to play games at the facility.
During those days, Benenati was involved in every aspect of game-day operations. He did it all from public address announcing, running the concession stand, and compiling data/research to help future sales.
“I’m excited to continue to work with CAN-USA while revitalizing baseball here in Batavia," Benenati said. "I appreciate the opportunity to work alongside Robbie [Nichols] and Marc [Witt] for another season. Can’t wait for the season to start and to see all the Muckdog fans at Dwyer Stadium throughout the season."
Hale (inset photo right) will be joining as the Muckdogs' head groundskeeper. He is very well-known in the Batavia community, but he is most notable for his prominent role with Batavia Minor League Youth Baseball.
In 2000, he starting volunteering as a T-ball coach for his oldest son, Zach, and that is where he found his passion for coaching. Since then, Hale has coached teams simultaneously at nearly every level for Zach and his four other sons: Tyler, Jake, Alex and Dillon.
He has been fundamental to the success of dozens of players that would go on top play in high school and college.
Hale has served as treasurer for the Batavia Minor League Board along with president and vice president on the Batavia Little League Board.
He and his wife, Diane, have taken an active role in the Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation since its inception in 2007, being one of the head coordinators in the memorial weekend baseball tournament for many years.
Larry was also an honoree of the Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation of Genesee County, which named him an “Outstanding Italian-American" in 2018.
Hale's experience maintaining fields for two decades at nearby MacArthur Park ensure that Dwyer Stadium is in good hands for the upcoming season.
The Muckdogs are coming home to Dwyer Stadium on June 4th for their home opener after opening the season on the road in Elmira on June 3rd.
Make sure to call (607) 734-7825 and get your season tickets now before the 2021 season kicks off on June 4th. Be sure to like our Facebook page and subscribe to our YouTube channel, “Batavia Muckdogs Baseball.”
