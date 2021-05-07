Muckdogs hire assistant general manager and head groundskeeper

They continued to stay in touch, and before Benenati graduated from Cortland in May of last year, he was offered an internship with CAN-USA down in Elmira.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Benenati didn’t have a “normal” summer with the Pioneers due to a canceled season in the PGCBL, but he still gained valuable experience. CAN-USA made it a priority to be involved in the Elmira community as much as possible, so they hosted youth camps at Dunn Field and allowed high school and travel teams to play games at the facility.

During those days, Benenati was involved in every aspect of game-day operations. He did it all from public address announcing, running the concession stand, and compiling data/research to help future sales.

“I’m excited to continue to work with CAN-USA while revitalizing baseball here in Batavia," Benenati said. "I appreciate the opportunity to work alongside Robbie [Nichols] and Marc [Witt] for another season. Can’t wait for the season to start and to see all the Muckdog fans at Dwyer Stadium throughout the season."

Hale (inset photo right) will be joining as the Muckdogs' head groundskeeper. He is very well-known in the Batavia community, but he is most notable for his prominent role with Batavia Minor League Youth Baseball.

In 2000, he starting volunteering as a T-ball coach for his oldest son, Zach, and that is where he found his passion for coaching. Since then, Hale has coached teams simultaneously at nearly every level for Zach and his four other sons: Tyler, Jake, Alex and Dillon.

He has been fundamental to the success of dozens of players that would go on top play in high school and college.

Hale has served as treasurer for the Batavia Minor League Board along with president and vice president on the Batavia Little League Board.

He and his wife, Diane, have taken an active role in the Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation since its inception in 2007, being one of the head coordinators in the memorial weekend baseball tournament for many years.

Larry was also an honoree of the Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation of Genesee County, which named him an “Outstanding Italian-American" in 2018.

Hale's experience maintaining fields for two decades at nearby MacArthur Park ensure that Dwyer Stadium is in good hands for the upcoming season.