Muckdogs' promos include fan favorites -- postgame fireworks, Thirsty Thursdays, Free T-shirt Night and more

Press release:

The Batavia Muckdogs of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League are gearing up for their first season in their new league and are gearing up to make it the place to be in Batavia this summer!

With the release of the promotional schedule today the Muckdogs are proud to bring back exciting events like: Meet the Team; Postgame Fireworks; Free Posters; Thirsty Thursdays; Sahlen’s Dollar Dog Nights; Free T-shirt Night; O’Lacy’s Irish Night; 716 Night; Free Face Masks; and many more!

All of the Muckdogs promotions and their regular season schedule can be found at canusamuckdogs.com.

Baseball returns to Batavia on Friday June 4th as the Muckdogs take on the Elmira Pioneers with fireworks presented by the Graham Corporation immediately following the action!

Single game tickets are on sale now by calling the box office at (585) 524-2260! Be sure to like our Facebook page and subscribe to our YouTube channel, “Batavia Muckdogs Baseball.” Go Dogs!

Here's the PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE for the 2021 season: