Muckdogs' promos include fan favorites -- postgame fireworks, Thirsty Thursdays, Free T-shirt Night and more
Press release:
The Batavia Muckdogs of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League are gearing up for their first season in their new league and are gearing up to make it the place to be in Batavia this summer!
With the release of the promotional schedule today the Muckdogs are proud to bring back exciting events like: Meet the Team; Postgame Fireworks; Free Posters; Thirsty Thursdays; Sahlen’s Dollar Dog Nights; Free T-shirt Night; O’Lacy’s Irish Night; 716 Night; Free Face Masks; and many more!
All of the Muckdogs promotions and their regular season schedule can be found at canusamuckdogs.com.
Baseball returns to Batavia on Friday June 4th as the Muckdogs take on the Elmira Pioneers with fireworks presented by the Graham Corporation immediately following the action!
Single game tickets are on sale now by calling the box office at (585) 524-2260! Be sure to like our Facebook page and subscribe to our YouTube channel, “Batavia Muckdogs Baseball.” Go Dogs!
Here's the PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE for the 2021 season:
- Friday, June 4th -- Opening Night -- Postgame fireworks presented by Graham Corp.
- Saturday, June 5th – Opening Weekend -- Postgame Autographs on the Field
- Monday, June 7th -- Free Poster Scehdules
- Tuesday, June 8th -- Meet the Players After the Game on the Field, Guaranteed Win Night
- Friday, June 11th -- Batavia Blue Devils Night
- Sunday, June 13th -- Free T-shirt Night
- Monday, June 14th -- Dewey's Birthday Party
- Thursday, June 17th -- Thirsty Thursday Drafts $2
- Saturday, June 19th -- Postgame Fireworks presented by UR Medical & Skyworks
- Sunday, June 20th -- Father's Day Game -- Play Catch With Dad on the Field
- Monday, June 21st -- Sahlen's $1 Dog Night
- Thursday, June 24th -- Guaranteed Win Night
- Saturday, June 26th -- Faith & Family Night
- Monday, June 28th -- Arc of Genesee Orleans Giveaway
- Thursday, July 1st -- Canada Day -- Canadian $$ Taken at Par
- Saturday, July 3rd -- Postgame Fireworks Presented by Tompkins Bank and Chapin Manufacturing
- Sunday, July 4th -- Free USA Face Masks
- Monday, July 5th -- USA Homestand
- Tuesday, July 6th -- USA Homestand
- Thursday, July 8th -- OLacy's Irish Night
- Saturday, July 10th -- Free Diamond Dance Team Photo
- Monday, July 12th -- Sahlen's $1 Dog Night
- Thursday, July 15th -- STOP DWI Night
- Saturday, July 17th -- Postgame Fireworks Presented by Batavia Downs & Oak Orchard Health
- Sunday, July 18th -- 716 Night
- Thursday, July 22nd -- Thirsty Thursday Drafts $2
- Friday, July 23rd -- Postgame Fireworks Presented by O-AT-KA Milk and Turnbull Heating & Air
- Sunday, July 25th -- Genesee Valley Penny Saver Free Team Photo Night
- Thursday, July 29th -- Bring Pet Food -- Get In For Free
