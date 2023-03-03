Naas Farms named 2022 Conservation Farm of the Year

Press release:

Since 1959, the Genesee County Soil and Water Conservation District has honored a deserving agricultural producer with the Conservation Farm of the Year Award. This award is given to a producer with a long-term commitment to sustainable conservation, leads by example, and implements best management practices for farm conservation. This year’s recipient is Naas Farms, LLC., of Oakfield, NY.

Naas Farms, LLC. is a 700-acre grain and vegetable farm that is owned and operated by Bruce and Jessica Naas. Taking care of their land has always been a high priority. The farm has adopted many best management practices over the years to improve its land and the environment. The farm grows crops with limited tillage or no-till equipment. Cover crops are planted after the harvest of the commodity crop to improve soil health and reduce soil erosion. The farm sells cover crop seed and occasionally lends equipment to their neighbors to promote soil health beyond their acreage. The farm recently constructed an agrochemical storage and mixing facility to reduce the environmental risk in storing and mixing fertilizers and herbicides. The farm has also created a pollinator habitat to promote populations of our native bees and insects.

Bruce and Jessica Naas have three children, Brett, Aaron, and Chelsey. They are both active outside of their farming operation. Both have had careers off of the farm, with Jessica driving school bus and Bruce working for the NYS Department of Transportation for over 30 years each. Bruce has sat on several boards and committees, including leadership roles in the Genesee County Farm Bureau, Farm Service Agency County Committee in Genesee County, and the NY Corn and Soybean Growers Association.

Naas Farms, LLC. has been an active participant with the Genesee County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Natural Resources Conservation Service since 1983. To recognize the work that has been done, the farm will be presented the 2022 Conservation Farm of the Year Award at the Celebrate Agriculture Dinner on March 25, 2023, at the Alexander Fire Hall.