Napoleone Foundation announces new date for Beatles-tribute band fundraiser

The Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation has re-scheduled the BBC Band, a Beatles & Sixties Tribute Band. It is being held at the Historic Palace Theatre, 2 East Ave, Lockport, on Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $40 for regular admission and $75 for premier seats in the lower balcony which includes an hour-long reception prior to the show.

All seats are reserved and may be purchased at https://historicpalaceinc.thundertix.com/events/203461. There is a bus being organized from Batavia -- if interested, call Diane at 585-409-3485.

About the Band

Though the band has local roots in Buffalo, the BBC Band has a true connection with The Beatles.

Russ Thomas has spent a good amount of time with Peter Best, the Beatles' first drummer, pre-Ringo. They talked about the early days and how the band had evolved while and after his tenure with the group.

John Connelly and his family had the opportunity to meet and spend some time with Sir Paul McCartney one afternoon, chatting about life, family and how Paul’s music has inspired and influenced John’s musical career.

Meeting a Beatle has offered musical insights and an incredible inspiration to The BBC Band. Their shows are magical, the music is infectious, making you want to jump out of your seat, sing along and dance in the aisles….and in the words of “She Loves You”…You know that can’t be bad!

In August of 2018, The BBC Band performed six concerts at International Beatles Week in Liverpool, England, including two standing-room concerts at the world-famous Cavern Club. ( www.bbcband.com)

The beautiful Palace Theatre is newly renovated with spacious seating, your favorite “movie concessions”, beer, wine and non-alcoholic items. There will be Autographed Bills jersey raffle and a 50/50.

A night to sing, dance, and celebrate friends, all while Lending a Hand for Hope to Others. We do “Get by With a Little Help from our Friends” – Beatles.