January 21, 2021 - 5:25pm
New COVID-19 cases today in Genesee County -- 38, total number hospitalized is 17
posted by Press Release in news, covid-19, coronavirus.
Data Update –
- Genesee County received 38 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 80s.
- Twenty-eight of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Seventeen of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
Orleans County received 37 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.
- Zero of the new positive individuals were on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Twenty of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Twelve of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Eight of the new positive cases are residents of Orchard Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
- One of the positive cases is an inmate at the Albion Correctional Facility.