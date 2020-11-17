New Ellicott Trail Brochure Map available from Chamber of Commerce

Submitted image and press release:

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the availability of a new Ellicott Trail Brochure Map.

“The Chamber has received numerous requests this year for a printed map of the new trail, so our office worked with Town of Batavia officials to make it available, in print and online, said Kelly Rapone of the Chamber.

The 10-foot wide crushed stone multiuse recreational trail officially opened in July and has been created on 4.9 miles of old railroad beds, city streets, sidewalks, bike lanes and bridges.

The trail was a joint project involving the City of Batavia, the Town of Batavia and the New York State Department of Transportation and connects recreational, historical and residential areas and crosses the Tonawanda Creek.

“We are very happy with the public support that the trail has received,” said Town Councilman Chad Zambito. “I’ve heard many positive comments and our residents have really gotten out to take advantage of it.

"I’d like to personally thank all of those involved in its creation and thank the Chamber for promoting this community asset in a number of ways, including the website and new map.”

The brochure was designed by Matt Steinberg of Corfu’s Quackenstein Design and funded by area business sponsors, including Batavia Footcare Center, Bob Marchese, DDS, Licata Chiropractic & Wellness Center, Mancuso Commercial Realty and Tahoe Pines Wellness Center.

Those interested in a printed brochure can pick up their free copy at the Chamber’s Visitor Center at 8276 Park Road, Batavia. The Visitor Center’s vestibule is open 24 hours for access to this and other area brochures.

It will also be available at the Town of Batavia office at 3833 W. Main Street Road, Batavia once it is reopened to the public.

The brochure information is also available online at EllicottTrail.com.