New visitation policy announced for UMMC, other RRH hospitals

Press release:

Rochester Regional Health is reinstating an enhanced hospital visitation policy, effective Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Also, going into effect that day is a new masking policy for visitors. With the rapid transmission of the omicron variant and the dramatic rise of COVID-19 cases, which have led to increased patient volumes, Rochester Regional is implementing enhanced visitor restrictions as they have proven effective during previous COVID surges.

Vaccinations, including booster shots, proper masking, and social distancing are our community’s best hope to limit the spread of COVID-19 and reopen visitation. Please visit rochesterregional.org for additional visitor restriction details.

Rochester Regional Health Visitation Policy Beginning January 11

No visitation allowed

Patients on Enhanced Isolation Precautions (for COVID-19)

Emergency department patients

Cancer infusion center patients

Only exceptions: pediatric patients, labor and delivery patients, patients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, and cognitive impairments including dementia and patients at the end-of-life (outlined below)

Hospital Visitation Policy

Patients may designate two visitors throughout the patient’s stay.

Only one visitor is allowed at a time at the bedside for no more than four hours daily.

Visitors must be 12 years of age or older.

Pediatrics The patient or family/caregiver may designate two support people Only ONE support person may be present on-site at a time in the emergency room or during hospitalization.

Labor and Delivery (Obstetrics) Prior to admission, in labor and delivery triage, ONE visitor/support person, PLUS a certified doula, are allowed. Patients may have TWO designated adult support people AND a certified doula to be present at the bedside upon admission, throughout labor, delivery and recovery. During postpartum, the couplet may also have a certified doula AND TWO designated adult support people to be present at the bedside.

Patients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, and cognitive impairments including dementia ONE support person may be present on-site at a time in the emergency room or during hospitalization. An additional visitor may also be with the patient and stay for up to four hours per visit during normal visiting hours once the patient is admitted to a room.

End of life patients

o Patient and/or family/caregiver may designate TWO visitors at a time at the bedside Minor age visitors must be accompanied by an adult.

o Clergy visiting at the end of life are not counted as one of the two visitors at the bedside.

o End-of-life determinations are made in coordination with the patient, family/legal guardian, and treatment team. Visitation for end-of-life situations is not restricted by COVID-19 status or hours. All infection control guidelines and instructions must be followed.

Patients undergoing ambulatory procedures or surgeries One visitor only for pre-procedure (surgery) and post-procedure (surgery). The visitor must remain masked at all times and must maintain social distancing and hand hygiene as outlined in this policy. Pediatric patients may have two visitors.

Behavioral Health Inpatients Two visitors during site-specific hours.



Rochester Regional Health Visitor Mask and Check-In Policy

Masking

Cloth masks are not acceptable at this time. Patients and visitors must wear a medical mask upon arrival. The hospital will provide a medical mask to those who need one.

Check-In/Out

Visitors are asked to stop at a screening point upon entry of visitation to have their temperature taken.

Visitors are asked to stop at a screening point upon completion of the visitation to “check out” with the screener.

Visitation Hours (No change)

o Rochester General Hospital: 9:00AM – 1:00PM, 4:00PM – 8:00PM

o Unity Hospital: 9:00AM – 1:00PM, 4:00PM – 8:00PM

o Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic: 12:00PM – 8:00PM

o Newark-Wayne Community Hospital: 12:00PM – 8:00PM

o United Memorial Medical Center: 9:00AM – 1:00PM, 3:00PM – 7:00PM

o Behavioral Health Facilities: call specific site for hours