Next Wednesday Center Street parking lot downtown to close for milling, then repairs and resurfacing

From City of Batavia -- Bureau of Maintenance:

To Merchants and Businesses:

On July 28, the Center Street Parking Lot will be closed for milling operations. After the milling operations are completed city crews will begin pavement repairs and resurfacing over the next few weeks.

The parking will remain open, but sections will be coned off for pavement repairs and resurfacing. This work will be performed during the business day ( 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and operations are weather dependent.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Bureau of Maintenance at (585) 345-6400, option 1. We appreciate your cooperation in advance.