November 17, 2020 - 5:05pm

Nine people hospitalized with COVID-19, highest number locally since start of pandemic

posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.

Press release: 

New Positives – As of 2 p.m.

  • Genesee County received 20 new positive cases of COVID-19.
    • The new positive cases reside in Alexander, Batavia, Darien, Elba, Le Roy, Oakfield and Pembroke.
    • The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s.
    • One of the individuals was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
    • Fifteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
    • Nine of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
    • Two of the previous positive individuals were transferred to another county. This has been reflected in our PUI numbers.
  • Orleans County received 10 new positive cases of COVID-19.
    • The new positive cases reside in Albion, Barre, Clarendon, Shelby, Murray and Ridgeway.
    • The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 60s, and 70s.
    • Three of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
    • Eight of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
    • Four of the positive individuals are hospitalized.

covidchartnov172020.png

