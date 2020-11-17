November 17, 2020 - 5:05pm
Nine people hospitalized with COVID-19, highest number locally since start of pandemic
posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
Press release:
New Positives – As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received 20 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Alexander, Batavia, Darien, Elba, Le Roy, Oakfield and Pembroke.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s.
- One of the individuals was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Fifteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Nine of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Two of the previous positive individuals were transferred to another county. This has been reflected in our PUI numbers.
- Orleans County received 10 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Albion, Barre, Clarendon, Shelby, Murray and Ridgeway.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 60s, and 70s.
- Three of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Eight of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Four of the positive individuals are hospitalized.