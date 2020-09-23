September 23, 2020 - 4:34pm
No new cases of covid reported in past 24 hours
posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news.
Press release:
New Cases – As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19.
- Six new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- Orleans County received two new positive cases of COVID-19.
- Both of the new positive cases reside in Albion.
- Both of the individuals are 0-19 years old.
- Both of the individuals were on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Thirteen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.