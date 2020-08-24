August 24, 2020 - 5:35pm
No new local COVID cases over past three days
Press release:
New Cases – As of 2:00 p.m.
- Genesee County received 0 new positive cases of COVID-19 maintaining a total of 275 positive cases
- 3 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- 13 new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- 1 of the positive individuals is hospitalized.
- Orleans County received 1 new positive case of COVID-19 for a total of 286 positive cases
- The new positive case resides in Albion
- The positive individual is in their 50’s
- The individual was not on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 2 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- 22 new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.