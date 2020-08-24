Local Matters

August 24, 2020 - 5:35pm

No new local COVID cases over past three days

posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news.

Press release:

New Cases – As of 2:00 p.m.

  • Genesee County received 0 new positive cases of COVID-19 maintaining a total of 275 positive cases
    • 3 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
    • 13 new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
    • 1 of the positive individuals is hospitalized.
       
  • Orleans County received 1 new positive case of COVID-19 for a total of 286 positive cases
    • The new positive case resides in Albion
    • The positive individual is in their 50’s
    • The individual was not on quarantine prior to testing positive.
    • 2 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
    • 22 new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.

