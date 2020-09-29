North Pole Charity raises $4K for UMMC Foundation

Monday’s check presentation took place at Stafford Country Club. From right are: Dan Ireland, UMMC president, Dr. Nicholas Loffredo and his wife Annie Loffredo and their two little daughters.

The United Memorial Medical Center Foundation Annual Golf, Tennis and Bocce Tournament raised funds for the hospital for more than 20 years. When it was eliminated in 2018, one of UMMC’s own immediately stepped up to fill the void, forming a not-for-profit called North Pole Charity to take its place and resume the event.

“Giving back has always been important to me and my family,” said Nicholas Loffredo, DO, United Memorial Medical Center orthopedic surgeon. “I’m thrilled to carry on this longstanding tradition that will support United Memorial Medical Center and its healthcare workers, helping to ensure local access to great care in this community for decades to come.”

This year’s event raised $4,000 for the hospital and a total of $8,000 since its revival last year.

“As COVID-19 became more prevalent in the community, we were concerned the tournament would be canceled,” Dr. Loffredo said. “It was even more important to carry on with the golf tournament this year to help support the healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 on the frontline.”

North Pole Charity plans to build on this tournament to raise additional funds for the hospital for years to come.