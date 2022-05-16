Notre Dame hosting 25th Annual Golf tournament on June 12 at Terry Hills

Press release:

Notre Dame High School Foundation will be hosting its 25th Annual Golf, Tennis and Bocce Tournament on Sunday, June 12th at Terry Hills Golf Course.

The Annual tournament is on Sunday again this year in hopes that more friends and alumni of Notre Dame can participate and continue our great tradition. Registration includes 18 holes with a golf cart, tennis or bocce, all beer and nonalcoholic beverages during play, lunch and dinner with a cash bar, and much more!

Most importantly, all proceeds from the tournament support Notre Dame Jr/Sr High School student scholarship programs, making excellence in education possible for deserving students in our communities. The tournament is one of our major fundraisers and an opportunity to spend the day having fun with friends and alumni.

Businesses and individuals looking to take advantage of this event's advertising opportunities and lock in sponsorship levels are encouraged to act early and contact Jim Sutherland at [email protected]. Please visit Notre Dame’s website (ndhsbatavia.com) for more information and to register for our fun-filled tournament.