Press release:

Now is a great time to become a 4-H volunteer or start a local 4-H Club with the Genesee County 4-H Program.

The 4-H Program is a youth development program for youth ages 5-18. 4-H connects youth to hands-on learning opportunities that help them grow into competent, caring, contributing members of society.

The Genesee County 4-H Program would not be possible without the time and talents of its volunteers.

Volunteers are essential to the program and allow you to share your knowledge and hobbies with interested youth. 4-H volunteer opportunities range from coordinating monthly club meetings to leading a one-time gardening project. Whatever you have to offer, 4-H has a place for you!

Genesee County 4-H Volunteer opportunities include:

Lead a 4-H project in an area that excites you, such as cooking, woodworking, sewing, or animal science;

Coordinate a 4-H Club by planning monthly meetings and projects with club families;

Judge 4-H public speaking presentations;

Lead a 4-H livestock event or contest;

Coordinate a 4-H activity at the county fair;

Help with fundraising;

Become a certified Shooting Sports Instructor.

For more information about joining the Genesee County 4-H Program, please contact the 4-H Office at [email protected]nell.edu or (585) 343-3040, ext. 131. Enrollment forms are also available on our website.