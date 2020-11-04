November 4, 2020 - 5:26pm
Number of COVID-19 cases spike in Genesee County: 20 in last two days
SITUATIONAL UPDATE: STAY HOME; WASH HANDS; SOCIAL DISTANCING; WEAR A FACE COVERING!
New Cases for Nov. 3-4, as of 2 p.m.:
- Genesee County received 20 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Alabama, Batavia, Bergen, Elba, Le Roy, Oakfield and Pembroke.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 80s.
- Two of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Twenty-eight new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- Sixteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Two of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- The Health Department has been notified of two positive students, one staff member at the Alexander Middle / High School and one Alexander Central School District staff member. The individuals are on mandatory isolation until recovered. Contact tracing is in process for those who are considered close contacts and will be placed on mandatory quarantine for 14 days from the last contact with the positive individual.
- The Health Department has been notified of a positive staff member of the Genesee Valley BOCES, Batavia Center. The individual is on mandatory isolation until recovered. Contact tracing is in process for those who are considered close contacts and will be placed on mandatory quarantine for 14 days from the last contact with the positive individual.
- Orleans County received six new positives case of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Gaines, Barre, Clarendon and Murray.
- The individuals are in their 20s, 30s, 50s and 60s.
- Three of the individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Twenty new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- Four of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.
- The Health Department has been notified of a positive staff member at the Kendall Central School District. The individual is under mandatory isolation until they are recovered and released. All close contacts have been identified and placed under the NYS Contact Tracers and placed on mandatory quarantine for 14 days from last contact with the positive individual.