Number of new positive COVID-19 cases today in Genesee County: 26

Data Update –

Genesee County received 26 new positive cases of COVID-19. The new positive cases reside in the: West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke) Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield) East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s.

Thirty-two of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

Twenty-one of the positive individuals are hospitalized.

One of the new positive cases is a resident of the Batavia VA Medical Center.

We are saddened to report the loss of two individuals who are both over the age of 65. One individual resided at Genesee Senior Living and one individual resided at the Batavia VA Medical Center. We do not provide any further information to protect the privacy of the individual and their family. Our deepest condolences to the family and friends during this very difficult time.

Orleans County received 23 new positive cases of COVID-19.