O-AT-KA Milk donates $2,500 to support Community Night Out

Press release:

The City of Batavia Police Department today announced that O-AT-KA Milk Products Cooperative, Inc. will be a Diamond Sponsor for the annual Batavia Police Community Night.

“We are extremely grateful to O-AT-KA for its continued demonstration of commitment to our local community,” said City of Batavia Police Chief Shawn Heubusch. “For that matter, we are humbled by the support of all the sponsors no matter what their level of sponsorship for an event that brings together our community.”

Community Night Out is part of a community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make safer neighborhoods.

Various organizations and groups once again will be participating in the annual event which will include free food and a bounce house and games for kids and more.

“O-AT-KA recognizes the importance of being engaged in the local community through these types of events that brings so many people together for a positive impact,” said Joseph Steinocher from O-AT-KA. “We are delighted to be part of Community Night Out.”

The 2022 Batavia Police Community Night is in partnership with The City Church. The event will be held Tuesday, August 9th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at City Church at St. Anthony’s, 114 Liberty Street, Batavia.

For more information and for those interested in a sponsorship opportunity, should contact Batavia Police Department Detective Matthew Wojtaszczyk at (585) 345-6357 or at [email protected].