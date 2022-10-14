Oakfield Betterment Committee offering prizes for scarecrow contest

Press release:

Sign up for the Oakfield Betterment Halloween Decorating Contest! Deadline to sign up is October 17th. Decorations to be judged on October 18-21 by the community.

Winners get a gift card to Oakfield or Alabama business of their choice:

First place: $100

Second place: $50

Third place: $25

Winners will be announced at our Halloween party on Oct. 22nd and on social media. The contest is open to the Oakfield Alabama School District residents.

