October 14, 2022 - 8:13pm

Oakfield Betterment Committee offering prizes for scarecrow contest

posted by Press Release in Oakfield Betterment Committee, Oakfield, news.

Press release:

Sign up for the Oakfield Betterment Halloween Decorating Contest! Deadline to sign up is October 17th. Decorations to be judged on October 18-21 by the community. 

Winners get a gift card to Oakfield or Alabama business of their choice: 

  • First place: $100
  • Second place: $50
  • Third place: $25

Winners will be announced at our Halloween party on Oct. 22nd and on social media. The contest is open to the Oakfield Alabama School District residents. 

Sign up here.

