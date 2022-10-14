October 14, 2022 - 8:13pm
Oakfield Betterment Committee offering prizes for scarecrow contest
posted by Press Release in Oakfield Betterment Committee, Oakfield, news.
Press release:
Sign up for the Oakfield Betterment Halloween Decorating Contest! Deadline to sign up is October 17th. Decorations to be judged on October 18-21 by the community.
Winners get a gift card to Oakfield or Alabama business of their choice:
- First place: $100
- Second place: $50
- Third place: $25
Winners will be announced at our Halloween party on Oct. 22nd and on social media. The contest is open to the Oakfield Alabama School District residents.
