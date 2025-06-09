Oakfield box car derby rolls back for 3rd annual race on July 26

Press Release:

The Oakfield Box Car Derby Association presents the 3rd annual Oakfield Box Car Derby on Saturday, July 26, at noon on Bennett Ave in Oakfield.

We are a local family and friends-based non-profit organization founded to hold this annual event for the children of Oakfield and surrounding communities. The event promotes STEM programs, teaches some basic car-building skills, and gives the kids a chance to use hand tools.

Kids get an opportunity to customize their cars and then race them.

The event is in memory of Suzanne “Sue” D’Alba, who was one of the founders of the Oakfield Betterment Committee and the Oakfield Labor Daze festival, as well as a volunteer and member of many other civic organizations. She always liked a good old-fashioned event, and we feel this fits that mold.

Please join us as it will be a family-friendly, fun-filled event which promotes competitiveness and sportsmanship. There will be prizes for all who attend. To register, please see the information below. Register now as we have 32 slots available, and they are filling fast.

Registration is open from June 1 - July 10 and is on a first-come, first-served basis. The registration fee is $25 per child. Open to boys and girls from 7 to 13 years old. Two divisions, 7-10 and 11-13. To register, please call or text Scott at 716-218-6000.