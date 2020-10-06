October 6, 2020 - 4:17pm
One new COVID-19 case reported in Genesee County, person in their 50s residing in Elba
posted by Press Release in news, covid-19, coronavirus, elba.
New Cases – As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19.
- The new positive case resides in Elba.
- The positive individual is in their 50s.
- The individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- One of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been released from isolation.
- One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.
- Currently, there are two active positive students at the Elba Central School District.
- Orleans County received two new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Murray.
- One of the individuals is in their 20s and one individual is in their 30s.
- One individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Two of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been released from isolation.
- Seventeen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.