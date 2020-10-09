October 9, 2020 - 6:06pm
One new COVID-19 case reported in Genesee County today -- person in their 20s living in Elba
posted by Press Release in news, covid-19, coronavirus.
Due to the Columbus Day holiday, both the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments will be closed on Monday, Oct. 12.
There will be no map, website or media updates over the weekend or on Monday. Updates will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 13 and will include all accumulated data.
Stay safe, stay distanced and wear your masks to continue to slow the spread. Thank you for your understanding.
New Cases – As of 2:00 p.m.
- Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19.
- The new positive case resides in Elba.
- The positive individual is in their 20s.
- The individual was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Sixteen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.
- Orleans County received one new positive case of COVID-19.
- The new positive case resides in Ridgeway.
- The individual is in their 40s.
- The individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Two new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.