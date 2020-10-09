One new COVID-19 case reported in Genesee County today -- person in their 20s living in Elba

Due to the Columbus Day holiday, both the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments will be closed on Monday, Oct. 12.

There will be no map, website or media updates over the weekend or on Monday. Updates will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 13 and will include all accumulated data.

Stay safe, stay distanced and wear your masks to continue to slow the spread. Thank you for your understanding.



New Cases – As of 2:00 p.m.