Paving planned for Harvester on Friday, Monday, Tuesday, vehicle access limited

Press release:

All motorists, please be aware that Harvester Avenue will experience traffic delays on Friday, Monday and Tuesday (Oct. 21, 24, 25) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for paving operations.

While work is being performed in this area, local traffic will be permitted to and from their residence/property but should plan accordingly for delays.

All residents/businesses within the work area are asked not to park on the roadway during the operation.