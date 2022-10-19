Local Matters

October 19, 2022 - 2:53pm

Paving planned for Harvester on Friday, Monday, Tuesday, vehicle access limited

Press release:

All motorists, please be aware that Harvester Avenue will experience traffic delays on Friday, Monday and Tuesday (Oct. 21, 24, 25) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for paving operations.

While work is being performed in this area, local traffic will be permitted to and from their residence/property but should plan accordingly for delays.

All residents/businesses within the work area are asked not to park on the roadway during the operation.

