October 19, 2022 - 2:53pm
Paving planned for Harvester on Friday, Monday, Tuesday, vehicle access limited
posted by Press Release in Harvester Avenue, batavia, news.
Press release:
All motorists, please be aware that Harvester Avenue will experience traffic delays on Friday, Monday and Tuesday (Oct. 21, 24, 25) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for paving operations.
While work is being performed in this area, local traffic will be permitted to and from their residence/property but should plan accordingly for delays.
All residents/businesses within the work area are asked not to park on the roadway during the operation.
Recent comments