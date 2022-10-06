Pembroke grad, USAF veteran, volunteer firefighter named new city fire chief

Press release:

The City of Batavia announces the appointment of Joshua Graham to the position of Fire Chief for the City of Batavia. Graham was selected following an extensive search for candidates and active recruitment campaign. The new Chief will assume his role on Monday, October 31st, 2022.

A Western New York native, Graham holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Fire and Emergency Management from Purdue Global University, an Associate’s Degree in Fire Science, and an Associate’s Degree in Strategic Operation Management from the Community College of the Air Force. He has completed numerous trainings and certifications related to fire safety, management, and leadership. He is currently serving as Captain in the Fire Department with the Department of Defense at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.

Graham has worked as a professional paid fire fighter and volunteer fire fighter throughout his career. Graham has served on Active-Duty Air Force, New York Air National Guard and he recently retired from the United State Air Force Reserves as a Senior Master Sergeant, where he filled the role of Deputy Fire Chief. He has volunteer experience with the Darien Fire Department and the Arcade Fire Department. He also serves as a New York State Fire Instructor with the Office of Fire Prevention and Control.

“I am excited for Josh to take on the leadership role of Chief of the Fire Department. His record, dedication, and leadership ability made him the right fit for this position in the City. Josh highlighted his preference to work in a team atmosphere and that made him the best candidate for this position,” said Rachael Tabelski, City Manager.

“I am very excited to start in the position of Fire Chief for the City of Batavia. The Fire Department has done a fantastic job of upholding a high level of standard and professionalism for the community they serve, and I look forward to continuing that level of service for many years to come”, said Josh.

Josh, a graduate of Pembroke Jr./Sr. High School, lives with his wife Carrie and son Jaxon in Arcade. He will be relocating for the position.