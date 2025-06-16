Pike Road to close for shoulder work starting Tuesday

Press Release:

To all traffic utilizing the following roadway:

Pike Road – Route 98/Alexander Road to Wortendyke Road (In both the Town of Alexander and Town of Batavia)

On Tuesday, June 17, and Wednesday, June 18, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., shoulder work will occur on Pike Road. Traffic should expect daily closures while the road work occurs. All through traffic should seek alternative routes.

Residents/ Businesses on the listed road will be permitted access to their property but may experience minor delays.

EMERGENCY SERVICE WILL BE PERMITTED THROUGH.

This work is weather dependent, if delayed for rain the work will occur the next available day.

If there are any questions concerning this work, please contact The Town of Batavia – Highway Department at 585-343-1729 Extension 218. Thank you for your cooperation in advance.